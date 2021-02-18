Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Screen grabs from a video reportedly uploaded to TikTok. Picture: TikTok/7NEWS
Screen grabs from a video reportedly uploaded to TikTok. Picture: TikTok/7NEWS
Crime

Police identify alleged offender who ran down an emu

Georgie Adams
18th Feb 2021 10:30 AM | Updated: 3:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Roma police have identified the local teenager who allegedly shared a video of himself running down an emu in a four-wheel drive.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Detectives from the Roma Criminal Investigation Branch made inquiries after the 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, shared the video to TikTok of himself running down the animal found on our coat of arms.

Roma police confirmed they identified the alleged offender and detectives were still inquiring about the circumstances surrounding the alleged offence.

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said the video was sent to them and a digital investigator made further inquiries before making a complaint to the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF).

Mr Beatty said it is unfortunately the case that there is no animal inspector in Roma so most matters have to be handed over the DAF and local police.

"Unfortunately we cannot simply afford to have inspectors everywhere and haven't got one in Roma, so we have a connection with DAF and they have been notified along with local police," Mr Beatty said.

"We have enough problems with wildlife as it is, we have a dedicated wildlife hospital, we don't need idiots running around doing this.

"Unfortunately there's other similar cases."

Mr Beatty urges anyone who sees similar instances to report it to the RSPCA or local police immediately.

It was not too long ago when a Western Downs woman renamed her dog 'Slider' after it lost the use of its hind legs when it was hit by quad bike, instead of taking it to the vet.

The Dalby court case of appalling animal neglect went viral on social media, garnering over 1400 reactions on Facebook.

All native wildlife is protected under legislation in Queensland and it's illegal to deliberately kill native wildlife without appropriate permissions.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

roma police briefs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich MP blasts council for handing back $500k grant

        Premium Content Ipswich MP blasts council for handing back $500k grant

        Council News After the council’s offer to buy the sporting fields was knocked back, they informed the club the project would not be going ahead and the funds were returned.

        LNP Senator hopeful of ‘positive’ result for rail funding

        Premium Content LNP Senator hopeful of ‘positive’ result for rail funding

        Politics Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack visit described as ‘extremely...

        Major delays after multiple vehicle smash on Warrego Hwy

        Premium Content Major delays after multiple vehicle smash on Warrego Hwy

        Breaking Lengthy delays on Warrego Hwy as multiple patients assessed

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community