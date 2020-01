A 67-year-old man was found dead at his caravan park property by his neighbours on New Year’s Eve.

Police were called to the caravan park address on McDowall St on December 31 at 8.45am after his neighbours found him deceased on his property.

The cause of his death was determined as a medical episode due to a pre-existing medical condition.

The man had only recently moved to Roma and his neighbours who were aware of his health condition checked on him regularly.