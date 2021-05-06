Roma buyer snaps up $2.5million of stunning Somerset views

A Somerset property boasting scenic views over Lake Somerset has sold for $2.5 million at auction.

‘Whattaview’, at Hazeldean, was contested predominantly between two bidders – one from Roma, the other from Longreach, during the auction.

Ray White Rural Esk & Toogoolawah principal Wayne Jaenke conducted 32 inspections prior to the auction for the 318.86-hectare property.

“In my time in real estate, I’ve probably never set foot on country that was so perfect for grazing,” Mr Jaenke said.

“The owner had it manicured. It was weed free with improved pastures.”

The property had a three bedroom home, a five-car garage and one bathroom.

Mr Jaenke said farmers could comfortably run 100 breeders with offspring for grazing, with plenty of other possibilities.

Another drawcard was the two separate freehold titles, allowing future owners an upside to selling off part of the property.

Despite numerous Brisbane couples falling I love with the property; the prime grazing land went to a bidder from Roma.

Mr Jaenke believed the property would sell for more than $2 million, but said the auction provided an opportunity for a better sale price.

“We’re doing a lot of auctions in our office, but the reason is it’s the only way that sellers are going to see a better price or exceed their expectations,” he said.

“And in this environment, it’s probably the best way to sell. If you take the price out, it creates a lot more interest.”

Whattaview settled on Tuesday, May 4, and a similar property at Fairney View is expected to settle soon for a similar price.

“We are experiencing a lot of western-based buyers, a number of retired people downsizing off large acreage or inner-city people looking for the country escape that are quite well heeled,” Mr Jaenke said.

