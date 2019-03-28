ROLLOVER: How far crews went to find mystery missing crash

The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter was tasked to a reported vehicle into drain incident on the Bundaberg Ring Rd yesterday.

DETAILS have been revealed surrounding yesterday's ominous search for a crash that may not have happened.

Emergency services pulled out all the stops yesterday afternoon in an attempt to locate a vehicle which was initially believed to have rolled and crashed into a drain on the Bundaberg Ring Rd about 3.30pm.

Speaking today, Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Darlene Webb said the ordeal had started when a call for help came through on UHF channel 40, with someone believed to be an older man reporting his car had overturned near the airport.

She said the man had relayed to an informant on the radio his arm was pinned under the car and his phone had landed in a puddle, so he could not contact 000.

Emergency services personnel on the Ring Road. Mike Knott BUN270319EME1

Multiple emergency service crews rushed to the scene with lights and sirens, but there was no sign of a crashed vehicle so a search began.

Multiple police officers, Queensland Ambulance Service personnel, Queensland Fire and Rescue Service crews, and the RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter were all trying to find the reported incident.

Eventually police trail bikes and a dog squad joined the hunt.

"It was a lot of resources," Sen Const Webb said.

"Police took it very seriously and conducted an extensive search."

She said the informant tried to make contact with the man over the UHF radio again, but had not received a reply.

A helicopter searched the bush surrounding the Ring Road in search of a vehicle reported crashed in a drain. Mike Knott BUN270319EME2

The length of the Ring Rd, surrounding bushland, Cook St, parts of Norville and all through Kensington was searched thoroughly in the hopes of finding the man in time.

At about 6.30, three hours after the initial call came through, the search was called off and there had been no sign of a vehicle rollover.

"We definitely did a lot to try and find him," Sen Const Webb said.