Rolling updates: Delays as conflict of interest stumps Mayor

UPDATE 9.50AM:

Sunshine Coast councillors have delayed making a decision on the controversial Twin Waters West after confusion arose over perceived conflicts of interest.

Mayor Mark Jamieson said he may not be able to vote on the 900-home master planned community due to electoral donations, including from businesses who made submissions on the development application.

Cr Jamieson said he received advice in recent days that suggested this could cause a potential conflict of interest, which came as a surprise to some councillors.

He said he only received legal advice this morning that submitters to a development application could prompt conflict of interests.

"Until recently this is not something I'd ever contemplated," Cr Jamieson said.

"Out of an abundance of caution I'm informing the council that I may have perceived conflict of interest."

He said he received a donation of $400 on February 11, 2016, from RPS East Proprietary Limited, Stockland's planning consultant.

He also noted thousands of dollars in donations received between 2012 and 2020 from companies including Shadforth, Shadforth Civil, Pumicestone Passage Pty Ltd and Pelican Waters Heart - companies which made submissions into the application.

Division 8 councillor Jason O'Pray said he was not aware submitters to a development application could cause a conflict.

He put forward a motion the decision be delayed until the end of the meeting, to allow council officers to look over submissions.

"I've got a lot to get through but I think this is vitally important I ask this question," Cr O'Pray said.

"There are a number of items on this agenda today and some have had an enormous amount of submissions.

"This has only just come to the attention of myself and I dare say everyone in this room.

"How can we be confident we're doing the right thing today if I haven't had a chance to go through all the submissions."

EARLIER:

Sunshine Coast Councillors will this morning decide the future of the Stockland's major Twin Waters West development.

The 104ha development north of the Maroochy River has been given the green-light, with conditions, by council officers recommending a planning scheme override for the project.

It has been recommended for approval at this morning's meeting by officers assessing the controversial application.

The impact assessable, 182-lot application which had sparked concerns about flooding and the impact on the nearby Maroochy River, as well as density and traffic issues, from residents, has been proposed to be developed in two stages.

PLANS: Designs for the Twin Waters West development.

Each councillor was asked where they stood on the development earlier this week, but many said they would reserve their vote until the meeting.

The application is two-pronged, seeking approval for a variation to the Sunshine Coast Planning Scheme 2014 as well as a development permit to reconfigure four lots into 182 lots to be developed over two stages, as well as new roads, parks and the balance of the site for future development, subject to further applications.

The proposal is to develop the project over two stages, with the balance of land to "remain as management lots, with future development subject to further development applications".

The proponents are seeking to increase height limits from 8.5m to 12m, which was supported for the community facility.

The meeting will start at 9am and the Twin Waters West development is the first item on the agenda.

More to come.