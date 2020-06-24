Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kerrie Dunstan appeared in the Wynnum Magistrates Court yesterday. Picture: Facebook
Kerrie Dunstan appeared in the Wynnum Magistrates Court yesterday. Picture: Facebook
Crime

‘Rolling drunk’ mum drives wrong way on major hwy

by Brayden Heslehurst
23rd Jun 2020 1:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A mum-of-two who drove up to 80km/h the wrong way on a major Brisbane highway while more than four times the legal limit has broken down in tears after escaping jail.

Cannon Hill resident Kerrie Dunstan, 47, pleaded guilty in the Wynnum Magistrates Court this week after being charged with several offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving under the influence.

Police told the court Ms Dunstan was driving with a blood-alcohol level of .214 on January 11, when she illegally turned onto the Wynnum Rd off-ramp at the Gateway Motorway, driving northbound in a southbound lane.

She then travelled more than 2km on the wrong side of the freeway, with several motorists having to take quick action to avoid a crash, the court heard.

The prosecutor, Senior Constable Duncan Blackburn, showed footage in court which showed members of the public stopping Ms Dunstan at the Port of Brisbane on-ramp and being helped out of her car.

Magistrate Leanne Scoines said Ms Dunstan's actions were dangerous and put motorists at "extreme risk".

"That footage is absolutely gobsmacking," she said.

"It (the footage) looks like its out of some sort of movie.

"That (blood-alcohol reading) is rolling drunk.

"The community expects much, much better than this."

The charges from January 11 follow Ms Dunstan also being charged with driving under the influence of drugs on November 15, 2019.

Police told the court the then 46-year-old had eight prescription drugs in her system after being stopped near the Cannon Hill Shopping Centre.

Ms Dunstan sideswiped a car upon entering the shopping centre, then dangerously turned onto Wynnum Rd, almost making contact with a police car.

Lily Berkeley, the defence lawyer from Legal Aid Queensland, told the court Ms Dunstan was extremely remorseful and had a troubled past, which contributed to her alcoholism.

Ms Dunstan was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and was disqualified from driving for two years.

She was also fined a total of $600 for her other charges.

Originally published as 'Rolling drunk' mum drives wrong way on major hwy

brisbane drink driving gateway motorway qld

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jack’s Qld Bulls reward creates new path for Ipswich

        premium_icon Jack’s Qld Bulls reward creates new path for Ipswich

        Sport Growing up in Laidley with strong Ipswich Grammar School links, Jack Wood is now a trailblazer for the Ipswich region.

        Man in critical condition after serious crash

        premium_icon Man in critical condition after serious crash

        News A man in his 60s is in hospital after a serious late-night crash

        • 24th Jun 2020 11:00 AM
        IN COURT: Full names of 194 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 194 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QTpublishes a full list of those due in court

        Residents still waiting for answers on PFAS contamination

        premium_icon Residents still waiting for answers on PFAS contamination

        News The report confirmed PFAS compounds were detected in soil and water.