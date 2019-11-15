LEAVE NOW: QFES warn Woodgate fire conditions to get worse

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have issued leave now warnings for residents near Woodgate and Kinkuna Waters and have advised conditions are getting worse.

At 5.10am QFES advised the bushfire is continuing to burn near Woodgate Rd and Woppis Rd, and was travelling towards Walkers Point Rd, Woodgate.

At Kinkuna Waters, the fire is burning on the northern side of Woodgate Rd travelling in a westerly direction towards Kinkuna Waters Estate.

The fire is also burning on the southern side of Woodgate Rd towards Jarretts Rd and Heidkes Rd.

Residents who have self-evacuated to Woodgate have been told they should stay there as Woodgate Road is closed between Frizzels Rd in Woodgate and the train tracks in Goodwood.

Queensland Police Service are allowing residents from the Woodgate township through the roadblock on Woodgate Rd to return to their residences under QPS control.

Residents from Kinkuka Waters Estate, Jarretts Rd and Heidkes Rd cannot return to their properties at this time.

Fire crews, with the assistance of heavy machinery, will continue to work throughout the day to strengthen containment lines.

"Firefighters may not be able to protect every property," the warning said.

"You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke over the coming days, which will reduce visibility and air quality."

Meanwhile at Buxton, fire crews remain on scene at the blaze which is burning within containment lines.

Crews, with aerial support, are monitoring the fire and continuing to establish fire breaks.

QFES this morning advised people travelling in the Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Howard or Childers areas that smoke from the Woodgate bushfire was affecting visibility, particularly along the Bruce Highway and urged them to drive to the conditions.

For residents who have already self-evacuated from Walkers Point Rd or Woodgate and are unable to shelter with friends and family, an evacuation centre is open at the Isis Cultural Centre, 49 Churchill St, Childers.

If you are in any danger call 000 immediately.