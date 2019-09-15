Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
St Mary's College Shooting Stars. Photo: File
St Mary's College Shooting Stars. Photo: File Robyne Cuerel
News

ROLLING COVERAGE: Winner of Tech Challenge HPV race revealed

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
14th Sep 2019 10:30 AM | Updated: 15th Sep 2019 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 12.20PM:

AFTER a almost 24 hours of gruelling continuous peddling, St Mary's College senior boys team have won the 2019 Human Powered Vehicle race.  

The Maryborough team, who rode their vehicle 'No Worries', finished with 498 laps to be crowned the event's overall winners.  

2019 Fraser Coast Technology Challenge - pole position for St. Mary's College No Worries team (L) Logan Maile, Jayden Sawtell, Ben Sillitoe and Lachlan and Morgan Waldock with birthday boy Keegan Harvey turning 18.
2019 Fraser Coast Technology Challenge - pole position for St. Mary's College No Worries team (L) Logan Maile, Jayden Sawtell, Ben Sillitoe and Lachlan and Morgan Waldock with birthday boy Keegan Harvey turning 18. Alistair Brightman

Buy Now

More to come.

EARLIER:

#336 Gin Gin State High School - Evil-oution has broken down on track.

Race stewards are assisting to remove the HPV from the track.

2019 Fraser Coast Technology Challenge - Wildhog Racing from Wilsonton High.
2019 Fraser Coast Technology Challenge - Wildhog Racing from Wilsonton High. Alistair Brightman

Buy Now

The team from Aldridge State High School are in the pits changing drivers in 'Woody'.

Aldridge State High School bring in vehicle #312 Arrows in to the pits to change drivers.

2019 Fraser Coast Technology Challenge - Who Knows from Marist College Emerald.
2019 Fraser Coast Technology Challenge - Who Knows from Marist College Emerald. Alistair Brightman

Buy Now

Pioneer State High School vehicle #38  - Pride has just left the pits after changing drivers.

Electron - #313 - Aldridge State High School swap drivers in the pits.

2019 Fraser Coast Technology Challenge - eLECtrons from Aldridge High.
2019 Fraser Coast Technology Challenge - eLECtrons from Aldridge High. Alistair Brightman

Buy Now

The 'Wots Up' vehicle from the Maryborough Special School continues to make good progress around the track.

#308 Black Panther - Maryborough State High School is in the pits with a mechanical issue.

Little Miss Sunshine #76 - Riverside Christian College change drivers.

2019 Fraser Coast Technology Challenge - St. James team Jets rides the bend at the hairpin but remains upright.
2019 Fraser Coast Technology Challenge - St. James team Jets rides the bend at the hairpin but remains upright. Alistair Brightman

Buy Now

Rockhampton State High School's number #46 is living up to it's name, (Rampage) as it makes it's way through the field.

---

Driver from #45 Cane Cutters - Isis District State High School is working hard down the Kent Street straight.

2019 Fraser Coast Technology Challenge - pit stop for (L) Caitlyn Podetti, Jessica Torrens and Kaitlin Watson from Aldridge Arrows.
2019 Fraser Coast Technology Challenge - pit stop for (L) Caitlyn Podetti, Jessica Torrens and Kaitlin Watson from Aldridge Arrows. Alistair Brightman

Buy Now

#77 Riverside Radioactive - Riverside Christian College is currently working through a crowded pack with good pace.

The Maryborough Special School HPV - 'Wots up" continues to go well around the track.

---

2019 Fraser Coast Technology Challenge - Wot's Up team members from Maryborough Special School (L) Charlotte, Josephine, Tylor, Jessica, Thomas and team mgr. Nicole Goldsmith.
2019 Fraser Coast Technology Challenge - Wot's Up team members from Maryborough Special School (L) Charlotte, Josephine, Tylor, Jessica, Thomas and team mgr. Nicole Goldsmith. Alistair Brightman

Buy Now

Sun is starting to lower in the afternoon sky with shadows coming across the Kent Street straight.

Stopwatches are in use in the pits as teams struggle to keep up to date with race information.

Crash with vehicle #20 Rochedale State High School  - Go for Broke overturning into the fence.

2019 Fraser Coast Technology Challenge - looking down the main straight.
2019 Fraser Coast Technology Challenge - looking down the main straight. Alistair Brightman

Buy Now

All okay with driver pushing the HPV into the pits.

---

Apologies for limited reports, Wi-fi is intermittent and continuing to drop out due to the large volume of users currently at this event.

---

Race starting with a warm-up lap now.

2019 Fraser Coast Technology Challenge - chaos at the hairpin.
2019 Fraser Coast Technology Challenge - chaos at the hairpin. Alistair Brightman

Buy Now

Kent Street is filled with HPV's on the street with spectators lining the outside of the track.

Cannon has fired and the vehicles are on their journey for the next 24 hours.

The HPV's are continuing around the circuit and creating their own race pace.

Teams are starting to pit and change drivers.

Under a cloudless sky, drivers will need to keep hydrated during their driving stints.

HPV's continuing to make their way around the track with heat playing a huge factor for drivers.

Live timing is currently unavailable via the App.

---

Race control continues to record times and laps of the competitors.

---

A large crowd has gathered to watch the start of the 2019 Tech Challenge.

Race will start in 20 minutes.

Delayed start due to ambulance on the track.

---

HUMAN POWERED VEHICLES: The Fraser Coast Chronicle will keep you up to date with rolling coverage of the Fraser Coast Tech Challenge.

Coverage will commence from 11.45 am and continue through the afternoon.

Check back in for the colour, action and associated activities surrounding the event.

2019 tech challenge editors picks fc sport hpv super series local sport maryborough tech challenge
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Norths back on top after dramatic showdown

    premium_icon Norths back on top after dramatic showdown

    Hockey It arrived at the Ipswich Hockey Complex on Saturday night in a drama-charged and at times fiery clash with minor premiers Hancocks.

    • 15th Sep 2019 11:03 AM
    Rugby League Ipswich live: Brothers v Goodna U20

    premium_icon Rugby League Ipswich live: Brothers v Goodna U20

    Rugby League Watch a livestream of all the action here

    Rugby League REPLAY: Norths Blue v Brothers Blue U18

    premium_icon Rugby League REPLAY: Norths Blue v Brothers Blue U18

    Rugby League Watch a replay of all the action here