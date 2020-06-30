BUDGET ROLLING COVERAGE: 2.75 per cent rates rise
UPDATE 10.05am: Council adopted a motion to provide discounts for ratepayers struggling to pay their rates who enter a repayment plan with the council.
UPDATE: 10am: The Ipswich City Council Operational Plan 2020-2021 was adopted unanimously.
UPDATE 9.56am: The council adopted the budget unanimously.
UPDATE 9.55am: Ipswich councillors voted against a pay rise for this financial year, which Cr Harding said would be passed on to the community and those "really in need".
UPDATE 9.50am: The budget includes $232 million for capital works, of which $26 million will be spent on road maintenance.
About $13 million will be spent on strategic transport infrastructure.
Cr Harding said the budget would be running at a deficit to keep the council's 1300 staff employed and maintain services.
UPDATE 9.45am: Cr Harding said the average rates rise for homeowners would be equal to 98 cents a week per household, which was a 2.75 per cent per annum rise.
"Through this budget we're asking everyone to do their small bit," she said.
"This is a budget for our times.
"This budget is about sustaining jobs and creating jobs locally.
"I am deeply, deeply sorry to have to ask you to share this burden."
EARLIER: Ipswich City Council will hand down its first budget post-administration this morning.
Mayor Teresa Harding said the $600 million 2020-21 budget will focus on jobs, economic growth and investment.
Follow along with our live coverage, starting from 9.30am.