Rollercoaster stuck after power outage

PEOPLE riding on Movie World's hypercoaster have been stranded on the lift hill for at least 10 minutes after a power outage.

The power outage is believed to have affected the theme park as well as 462 homes in Helensvale as part of a larger blackout.

A spokesman for Movie World said the hypercoaster, which was going up the lift hill, stopped for 10 minutes around 3.20pm.

He said people were on the ride at the time, but once the power came back on, the ride was completed.

Other rides were also affected and after being rechecked by staff, have resumed as normal.

The hypercoaster officially opened up last Friday and is the largest hypercoaster in the southern hemisphere.

An Energex spokesman said: "We're putting different parts of network back up but there's no clear cut fault found.

"At this stage we hope to have things up and running about 5pm."

He said electricians were looking at the issue but anyone with information could call 13 19 62.

More than 100 homes in Bundall have also been affected by the power cuts