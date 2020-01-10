Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Batches of an Uncle Toby's product have been recalled after Nestle reported there may be small metal fragments in the popular children's snack.
Batches of an Uncle Toby's product have been recalled after Nestle reported there may be small metal fragments in the popular children's snack.
Breaking

Popular kids' treat recalled over metal fragments

10th Jan 2020 7:24 PM

Nestle Australia has issued an immediate recall for its Uncle Toby's Roll-Ups over fears the sticky lunchbox treat may contain fragments of metal.

The recall applies to four Roll-Ups flavours including Passionfruit, Rainbow Berry, Rainbow Fruit Salad and Funprints Strawberry.

Nestle's General Manager of Snacks, Susan Catania, says the potentially contaminated batches have been sold in major supermarkets and retailers around Australia since early December.

"If you have purchased any of these products, please do not consume it, but return it to the place of purchase for a full refund," Ms Catania said.

The affected Roll-Ups have an expiry date between June 29 and July 14, 2020.

The recall was triggered when a Nestle supplier reported equipment failure may have led to small metal fragments in Roll-Ups ingredients, the food giant said.

Ms Catania confirmed it has received no complaints about metal in the snacks.

Anyone who is concerned about their health should seek medical advice, Nestle said.

editors picks food recall nestle roll-ups uncle tobys

Just In

    Woman dies in prison

    Woman dies in prison
    • 10th Jan 2020 6:54 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUSTED: 36 brazen fraudsters through Ipswich courts

        premium_icon BUSTED: 36 brazen fraudsters through Ipswich courts

        Crime From penis pump buying property managers to Centrelink scammers, here is 36 of Ipswich's most brazen frauds from 2019.

        New council report details administrator's past 16 months

        premium_icon New council report details administrator's past 16 months

        Council News Ipswich City Council has released a report detailing the past 16 months of...

        Popular venue gets behind national fire cause

        premium_icon Popular venue gets behind national fire cause

        News The brewery will take part in a national fundraising effort in a bid to support ...

        Residents urged to remember fires at home amid Aussie crisis

        premium_icon Residents urged to remember fires at home amid Aussie crisis

        News Ipswich residents are being urged not to forget those who are still battling with...