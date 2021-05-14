ROLL UP: Ipswich Show opens gates on day one

Gates open on day one of the 2021 Ipswich Show. Annabel and Jimmy Bowler. Photo: Ebony Graveur

AFTER two long years, the day Ipswich showgoers have been waiting for has arrived.

Gates opened for the 148th Ipswich Show at 9am on Friday, with crowds lining up bright and early.

Ipswich Show Society president Darren Zanow said he anticipated an extra-large crowd on day one.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the big crowd coming in,” Mr Zanow said.

“(It’s going to be) definitely bigger than usual.”

He said the show normally drew between 8,000 and 10,000 people through the gates but expected an especially strong turn out after last year’s show was canned due Covid.

Crowds packed the street out the front of the showgrounds from early Friday.

“We’ve got fun, activities – so much happening on day one and every day of the show,” he said.

“Friday night we have our rodeo and all day Friday we’ve got Circus Ipswich, racing pigs, a dog high jump, fashions on the field with our pooches, we’ve got the big animal nursery going.”

Finalising the finishing touches before doors, Mr Zanow said the team was focusing on helping the animals settle in at the showgrounds.

“We just want to make sure the animals are comfortable because this will be their home for the next three days,” he said.

“It’s very important their welfare is at 100 per cent – it’s the main thing we look for.”

The show will wrap up on Sunday.

For more information or to buy your tickets, visit the show’s website here.

