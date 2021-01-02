Roles Ipswich jobhunters can apply for today

Plenty of jobs are up for grabs in Ipswich.

IF FINDING a new job is top of your 2021 to-do list, there is no reason to delay the search.

Get your CV up to date and start applying.

Here is a list of roles employers want to fill now.

Property Manager

Solutions Propery Management is on the prowl for a new property manager for its Springfield branch.

Full-time work, training, above-award pay and recognition are on offer for the winning candidate, according to the job ad.

The role would suit a local with a driver’s licence, who likes keeping organised with a list and is registered as a sales/property manager.

Medical Receptionist

A busy medical centre is in need of a new receptionist and administrative support person. Flinders Peak Medical Company are looking for someone who can work without supervision, be self-directed and flexible, and is an excellent communicator.

Duties involve triaging patients, answering calls, booking appointments, data entry, scanning, faxing, mailing and co-ordinating patients to services.

Client Service Officers

A state government business unit is looking for several new employees to work with a high volume of inbound and outbound phone calls. Based in Ipswich, the role offers about 37 hours of work a week, at $41/hour, for an initial six-month contract. Negotiation, communication and customer service skills are important in this role.

Childcare Centre Assistant Educator

A full-time, permanent position for a childcare assistant is up for grabs and candidates with a willingness to learn or prior experience are at an advantage. The role is within not-for-profit C and K Amberley Community Childcare Centre, who are looking for someone to implement quality care and an educational program alongside the group leader.

ACECQA-qualified candidates and those working towards the qualification are favoured.

Dental Assistant/Receptionist

Casual work as a dental assistant is on offer at an Ipswich dental centre. Open to anyone with two or more years’ experience, the role will offer three days a week of work, with the potential to grow to four days in future.

Distribution Centre Leader

All about optimising safety, a role is on offer for someone who loves working in a fast-paced environment, with senior management experience. Based at Redbank, the role is within DB Schenker, a global logistics network. The company is looking for someone who can lead a team in terms of safety, customer relationships, KPIs and efficiency.

Team Member

A Bellbird Park eatery is on the search for casual waitstaff with availability to work 25 hours a week. The role is open to those with Australian work rights and are interested in working Saturdays and Sundays. The role is hiring through a recruitment company.

Optical Assistant

An opportunity has arisen for an optical assistant in the Karalee Shopping Village. Eyecare Plus Karalee is in need of someone who can book appointments, help patients select glasses, adjust frames and perform general housekeeping and admin tasks. The role will offer 10-15 hours of work a week, including a 9am-2pm Saturday shift each week.

