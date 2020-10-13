Rogers, Walsh play key roles for unbeaten Lockyer/Ipswich

By Mike Nowlan

THE Lockyer/Ipswich over-60 Division 1 side enjoyed a comfortable victory over Wide Bay in their latest cricket match Ivor Marsden Sporting Complex.

Despite winning the toss and making a great start, Wide Bay were bowled out for 134 in 33 overs.

It took the home side 41 overs to make the required runs, finishing with 6/137.

Keith Christensen was in his usual punishing form, getting the visitors off to a good start with 33 off 32 deliveries before being dismissed with the score at 63.

With his steady opening partner Terry Andrews carrying his bat despite being unwell and scoring 35 off 95 deliveries, they laid a good foundation.

After that, the depth of the Lockyer/Ipswich bowling made runs hard to get and partnerships difficult to keep going for Wide Bay.

The Lockyer/Ipswich bowling was solid all the way through with Division 1 newcomer Glen Gotting impressive. He snared 2/28 off eight overs, particularly against the power of Christensen's batting.

Wicket honours went to an amazingly deceptive spell of bowling from Murray Rogers who ended the day with 4/11 off eight overs.

Lockyer/Ipswich also got off to a great start with the score at 75 before the first loss of wicket.

Andrew Walsh again excelled with 40 retired not out off 46 balls. He was well supported by opening partner Darryl Ready with 28 off 63 deliveries.

Wide Bay, with some crafty bowling by Bruce Worthington (2/31) and Brian Walters (3/24), gave the visitors a look in. However, the home team eventually passed their score.

The reverse applied when the home side batted.

Although Wide Bay snared three cheap wickets, the depth of the middle order batting kept Lockyer/Ipswich undefeated this season in seven matches.

Rogers was chosen as Lockyer/Ipswich's man of the match for his distinctive spell of bowling.

Andrews was named Wide Bay's man of the match for his determined efforts playing while being ill.

Wide Bay captain Ian Laycock, who travels from Bundaberg for Veterans matches, said it was worth the effort because it was a good match and an enjoyable day.