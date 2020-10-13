Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lockyer/Ipswich batsman Andrew Walsh provided a solid foundation for his team’s latest victory.
Lockyer/Ipswich batsman Andrew Walsh provided a solid foundation for his team’s latest victory.
Cricket

Rogers, Walsh play key roles for unbeaten Lockyer/Ipswich

13th Oct 2020 9:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

By Mike Nowlan

THE Lockyer/Ipswich over-60 Division 1 side enjoyed a comfortable victory over Wide Bay in their latest cricket match Ivor Marsden Sporting Complex.

Despite winning the toss and making a great start, Wide Bay were bowled out for 134 in 33 overs.

It took the home side 41 overs to make the required runs, finishing with 6/137.

Keith Christensen was in his usual punishing form, getting the visitors off to a good start with 33 off 32 deliveries before being dismissed with the score at 63.

With his steady opening partner Terry Andrews carrying his bat despite being unwell and scoring 35 off 95 deliveries, they laid a good foundation.

After that, the depth of the Lockyer/Ipswich bowling made runs hard to get and partnerships difficult to keep going for Wide Bay.

The Lockyer/Ipswich bowling was solid all the way through with Division 1 newcomer Glen Gotting impressive. He snared 2/28 off eight overs, particularly against the power of Christensen's batting.

Wicket honours went to an amazingly deceptive spell of bowling from Murray Rogers who ended the day with 4/11 off eight overs.

Lockyer/Ipswich also got off to a great start with the score at 75 before the first loss of wicket.

Andrew Walsh again excelled with 40 retired not out off 46 balls. He was well supported by opening partner Darryl Ready with 28 off 63 deliveries.

Wide Bay, with some crafty bowling by Bruce Worthington (2/31) and Brian Walters (3/24), gave the visitors a look in. However, the home team eventually passed their score.

The reverse applied when the home side batted.

Although Wide Bay snared three cheap wickets, the depth of the middle order batting kept Lockyer/Ipswich undefeated this season in seven matches.

Rogers was chosen as Lockyer/Ipswich's man of the match for his distinctive spell of bowling.

Andrews was named Wide Bay's man of the match for his determined efforts playing while being ill.

Wide Bay captain Ian Laycock, who travels from Bundaberg for Veterans matches, said it was worth the effort because it was a good match and an enjoyable day.

More Stories

Show More
ipswich veterans cricket queensland veterans cricket
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Amazon Prime Day deals start

    Amazon Prime Day deals start
    • 13th Oct 2020 9:26 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where you can find a job in Queensland right now

        Premium Content Where you can find a job in Queensland right now

        Employment We can reveal the 90,000 jobs, by region, that are waiting to be filled as the Australian employment market slowly recovers from the shock of COVID-19.

        Welfare cut solves hospitality worker shortage dilemma

        Premium Content Welfare cut solves hospitality worker shortage dilemma

        News "I’ve just advertised again. It’s just been a nightmare."

        WATCH: Man robs servo with knife, flees with cash

        Premium Content WATCH: Man robs servo with knife, flees with cash

        Crime A man robbed an Ipswich service station after threatening the attendant with a...

        Two people taken to hospital after late night crash

        Premium Content Two people taken to hospital after late night crash

        News Two people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Ipswich last...