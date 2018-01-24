'Human Ken Doll' turns up on TV after having ribs removed

HUMAN Ken Doll Rodrigo Alves appeared on UK TV show This Morning carrying his removed ribs in a jar.

The 34-year-old had four ribs removed last year and was showing off the results of the extreme surgery - as well as the removed bones.

Presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were gobsmacked and quizzed him about why he decided to undergo the surgery.

The surgery addict, who admitted he originally wanted six ribs removed but no surgeon would do it for him, explained: "I had four ribs removed so I can do my blazers up without having to breathe in or have them altered."

The Human Ken Doll reveals his new waist minus four ribs. Picture: Splash News

Rodrigo, who has 36-inch shoulders, now has a 20-inch waist and is currently wearing a corset to protect his spine as he continues to recover from the surgery.

Holly seemed concerned about the dangers of the procedure, leaving Rodrigo to concede it could potentially cause issues.

He said: "It is dangerous to internal organs. My ribs that were the 11th and 12th, they are the floating ribs there are not much use for them."

"I am the only man to have the procedure done. A few women have but they don't talk about it," he added.

Alves with his previous self. Picture: Splash News

Rodrigo went on to admit that he might have made mistakes in the past and could have only needed 10, rather than 60 surgeries, if he had picked the right people for the job.

But he now says he is very happy with his appearance and is unlikely to do anything else to alter it.

"Well I am 34 years old, it has been a very long journey for me," he said. "I love the way I look. I love to stand out.

"Yes there is contentment in my soul. Plastic surgery has changed my life. From water to wine."

Those watching at home were horrified by the ribs and took to Twitter to comment on the shocking moment.

Another user tweeted: "#ThisMorning having the human ken doll on tv before the watershed is bang out of order! My 2 young kids s**t themselves when he came on the screen @thismorning."

Show and tell time with the removed ribs. Picture: Splash News