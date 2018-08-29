Court hears ‘master and slave’, rape claims

Tiffany Taylor was last seen in July 2015.

A WOMAN has told a court an accused child killer forced her to be part of "a master and slave relationship".

Rodney Robert Williams is accused of murdering Waterford West teenager Tiffany Taylor on July 12, 2015. Ms Taylor, who was aged 16 and was 20 weeks pregnant, has not been seen since that day. Williams has pleaded not guilty.

During the second day of his committal hearing in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court, the woman gave evidence about a sexual encounter she claims to have had with Williams in 2008.

The woman told the court she agreed to meet Williams outside a Video Ezy south of Brisbane.

She said she got into his car and they parked behind a Harvey Norman.

"That's where he proceeded to ask me to sit on the gear stick of the car," the woman said.

"I tried at first. He then progressed to telling me to try harder and that I wasn't trying hard enough."

During her evidence the woman became emotional and told the court Williams raped her with a hair brush because she couldn't do what he had asked.

"He said it was part of a master and slave relationship and if I wanted to be a part of it I had to do what I was told," she said in court.

Asked by Williams' lawyer Timothy Ryan about why she didn't run away from Williams, the woman told the court that Williams had threatened her life.

"If I did leave … he said he would reverse the car and run over me," she said.

Concerns were raised by Mr Ryan about the woman's evidence in cross examination as she did not tell police about the alleged incident until today.

The woman told the court that she mentioned the allegation to a detective on the case, Sergeant Glen Antonie, for the first time just minutes before she told the court.

Asked why she didn't speak up at the time, the woman said she was "quite nervous and had forgotten" until today.

Her evidence was adjourned after she became distressed and requested a break.

Later the court heard the woman went on to have three children with Williams.

She said she felt intimidated the entire relationship, fearing that Williams would hunt her down if she ever left.

Yesterday the court heard Williams admitted to being in a car with Ms Taylor on the day she vanished.

It is alleged she was prostituting herself and Williams had agreed to pay $500 to spend half an hour with her.

Police allege Williams had no money and after an argument he killed her and dumped her body somewhere on the outskirts of Fernvale, 60km west of Brisbane. Searches by police in that area have been unable to locate her body.

A toll camera captured Ms Taylor in Williams' car on the Logan Motorway and he is unaccounted for over about 20 minutes on the day Ms Taylor disappeared, the court heard.

Williams says he was getting a pie at Fernvale Bakery at this time.

Police found "dripping blood" that matched Ms Taylor's in Williams' car, as well as evidence that Williams had attempted to clean the vehicle, the court heard.

The court also heard Ms Taylor's blood was located behind the head rest of the seat she was sitting on.

Williams says after their interaction he dropped Ms Taylor off at a truck stop in the Dinmore and Bundamba area.

Ms Taylor was never seen or heard from again.

Williams' lawyer Timothy Ryan told the hearing that up to 400 men, including Williams, had contacted Ms Taylor for sex in the lead-up to her disappearance.

It was also heard that Ms Taylor was rumoured to have a substantial drug debt.

Both of these factors have been put forward by Williams' defence as possible other reasons behind her disappearance.