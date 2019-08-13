Rodda eyes once-in-a-lifetime World Cup experience

WALLABY Izack Rodda believes each of the major rugby nations has a fighting chance of lifting the World Cup when the tournament approaches a climax at Yokohama City on November 2.

Australia has twice held aloft the famous William Webb Ellis Cup or "Bill” as it is colloquially known.

In 1991 and then again in 1999. It was the national team's golden era headlined by greats like David Campese, Nick Farr-Jones, David Wilson and John Eales.

Only the All Blacks have been more successful, with wins in 1987, 2011 and 2015.

Rodda said it would be amazing to emulate the feats of those Wallaby legends and lay his hands on the game's greatest prize.

"It is the pinnacle of our sport,” he said. "Six weeks in Japan with all of the best players in the world going at it. It would be pretty cool to win that trophy.

"We just need to play good footy, and focus on ourselves and executing the gameplan. It stretches out over two months and you have got to win every game.”

A key member of Ipswich Grammar's 2014 1st XV, the lumbering second rower will be linked with the Wallabies until a world champion is crowned. Preparations have been in full swing for sometime. Prior to the Tests against South Africa late last month the squad attended a training camp at Sun City in the country's North West Province.

Rodda said the fortnight in camp presented an important opportunity to learn new shapes, reconnect and form fresh combinations.

After the 35-17 loss at Johannesburg, players immediately boarded a flight back to Brisbane to meet Argentina. With an extra week of preparation under their belts, the Australians were vastly-improved against Los Pumas as bonds between players strengthened.

"We had a solid game against the Argies,” Rodda said.

"In the first Test we had to dust the cobwebs but you could see how those connections grew with the extra week of preparation.”

The Wallaby squad will be cut from 34 to 31, so three current members will miss the plane to Japan. Coach Michael Cheika has declared the incumbents are frontrunners to make the trip and Rodda should be confident of earning selection after his performance in the Bledisloe opener.