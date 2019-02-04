Rocky woman launches her own clothing line

FIT CHICK: Rockhampton's Tina Fahey has designed and created her own active wear brand, Fitspire.

A NEW activewear business has launched on the market and what's even more exciting is that it is made by a Rockhampton local.

Tina Fahey, 28, first joined a gym in 2013.

But she was finding she couldn't buy the activewear she wanted.

Narrowing in on a gap in the market, she began designing and creating her own clothing.

"I often wore my tops tied up in a knot which was awkward and bulky while working out, so I decided to create my own cropped tank," she said.

"After designing the crop tank, I designed high waisted leggings to be paired together as a set."

The name Faith was chosen for the first collection to symbolise the leap of faith she took to launch her new business, Fitspire Active.

The new clothing line went live for the first time last week and to good response.

"It's been a long journey and a learning curve but it's very exciting and I'm loving the process," she said.

"It's a dream come true."

The clothing line is quite affordable compared to other high-end brands on the market.

"All of the customers have been loving this collection and we are overwhelmed with positive feedback, especially the comfort and price factor."

Starting as just an idea mid-2017, Tina worked non-stop to make her idea become a reality.

She has gone through extensive research, sourcing and testing to ensure a high standard of quality in her apparel.

"The whole process I was just learning so much," Tina said.

Part of this process was learning the language of textiles.

"I did a lot of research prior to talking suppliers, learnt about fabrics, what stitching, the weight, so I knew exactly what to ask for when I went to them," she said.

Going back and forth with samples, Tina was very particular about what she wanted in the products.

"The main thing was the fit, I finally got the fit right and the compression," she said.

"The material is so soft and super comfortable to wear.

"The fit is also very flattering and doesn't dig in.

"The waistband has added tummy control and stays up during your workout."

Another challenge in the journey was the trademark.

It was a very long process getting it registered and without that she couldn't go ahead with the venture.

Tina works in marketing and social media - a contrast to designing clothes.

Starting up her own business was a mixture of emotions.

"It is exciting but scary because it is totally new and I am taking a risk," she said.

"But it's also my passion and I would rather take the risk than not try at all."

Passing on some advice to others who may have an idea but don't know what to do next, Tina says to give it a go.

"Be open to a lot of research, you have to be willing to learn, there is a lot of trial and error," she said.