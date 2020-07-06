Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics transported the teen to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
Paramedics transported the teen to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
News

Rocky teen rushed to hospital after being ‘struck’ by car

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
6th Jul 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER was taken to hospital last night after being struck by a car in North Rockhampton.

At 9.39pm, emergency services were called to the incident on Sunner St, Koongal.

A male, believed to be 18, suffered a leg injury and was treated on scene by paramedics.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said it was reported the teen had been "struck by a vehicle".

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said no complaint was made to police and the matter was not being investigated.

More Stories

queensland ambulance service vehicle and pedestrian incident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The incredible night Ipswich community celebrated as one

        premium_icon The incredible night Ipswich community celebrated as one

        Sport For many people, it was the closest they would come to being involved with an Olympic Games. Remember this?

        Man’s romantic date ‘set-up’ for attack

        premium_icon Man’s romantic date ‘set-up’ for attack

        News A man was chased down the street and attacked as he attempted to pick up his date...

        Jailed drug ‘king pin’ charged with bashing fellow inmate

        premium_icon Jailed drug ‘king pin’ charged with bashing fellow inmate

        News A notorious drug dealer has fronted court after an alleged assault of a prisoner

        Dangerous gully swallows up land and threatens properties

        premium_icon Dangerous gully swallows up land and threatens properties

        News Residents have been left helpless as an eroded gully at Karalee eats away at nearby...