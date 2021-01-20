Rocky mayoral candidates on Indigenous affairs

Rockhampton voters will be rich with choice come January 23.

To help electors organise their preferences, we asked mayor hopefuls for a brief outline of their ideas and policies regarding 10 topics of interest.

Over the coming days, The Morning Bulletin will publish their answers.

Any excluded candidates did not respond in time for publication or chose not to comment on the issue at hand.

The sixth topic is Indigenous affairs.

Russell Claus

– Collaborate with local Indigenous leaders, Darumbal, and other affiliations, to identify ways to appropriately publicly celebrate the traditional owners of this region and Australia.

– Install interpretative signage and art to communicate important aspects of First Nations culture, history, aspirations and achievements as authorised by tribal elders.

– Incorporate Darumbal language into signage where relevant to place and events identification.

– Immediately change all offensive and otherwise inappropriate place names.

Russell Claus.

Leyland Barnett

– Council to assist wherever possible, in helping Indigenous organisations with support in providing service to Indigenous people.

Leyland Barnett.

Shane Latcham

– Continue inclusive, collaborative, and consultative processes with Indigenous community.

Shane Latcham in 2019.

Christian Shepherd

– Establish Indigenous cultural reserve to encourage community growth, cohesion, and to facilitate cultural events.

– Invest in Indigenous sports clubs such as All Blacks Community Sports Club.

– Assess community sentiment for changing Australia Day date to three-day weekend.

Christian Shepherd.

Donna Kirkland

– I am excited for the council to bring forward a reconciliation plan to acknowledge and support First People – the original custodians of our land.

– There is so much for us to learn and I am wholly available to do that.

Donna Kirkland.

Cherie Rutherford

– Foster an inclusive community that celebrates its Indigenous heritage and cultural diversity.

Cherie Rutherford.

Christopher Davies

– Liaise closely with our region’s Indigenous community to ensure their culture is

acknowledged and respected.

Christopher Davies.

John Rewald

– Consultation with the Elders and community leaders to foster an understanding of meeting places and culture (Listen).

– Continue to work with our traditional landowners to address any social issues within our community to provide better pathways to employment within council.

– Appoint an Indigenous community engagement officer.

John Rewald.

Brett Williams

– This is usually a state affair; however, always willing to talk about issues.

Brett Williams.

Miranda Broadbent

– Involve and engage local Indigenous in discussions regarding the region.

– Create spaces and opportunities for celebration of Indigenous culture in the community.

– Develop and enable education program for all school students on local Indigenous cultural and language.

– Consult specifically with Indigenous community regarding planned community activities and events.

Miranda Broadbent.

Chris (Pineapple) Hooper

– A local Indigenous girl reckons we should build a walking track from Keppel Island to the Carnarvon Gorge. Brilliant idea.

Chris Hooper.

Nyree Johnson

– I’m committed to greater council engagement with the traditional owners of the Rockhampton region. Council has a role in strengthening reconciliation and inclusion for all

cultures.

– My Community Development Policy, released before Christmas, has a range of important

commitments to benefit our community, including Indigenous people from our region, such as a Developing a Community Development Strategy and an Additional Community Assistance Program grants round and review.

– Strengthening community groups workshops: seek the council’s agreement to deliver

workshops that assist community groups with volunteer recruitment, fundraising,

applying for grants, and corporate governance and management functions. The

forum would be modelled on similar initiatives, including a program delivered at the

Fraser Coast Regional Council.

– Diversity, reconciliation, accessibility and inclusion priorities: seek the council’s

agreement to prioritise all-abilities access to council facilities and advocate for

enhanced access to other public facilities. I would also ensure the council has a

Reconciliation Action Plan in place and commit to explore suitable ways to

strengthen representation and employment from culturally and linguistically

diverse groups.