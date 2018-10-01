Rockwear to open new active wear fashion store next month

WOMEN'S active wear store, Rockwear will open at Springfield in November.

Orion Springfield Central announced last week the fitness clothing line would open a new store.

A development permit for operational works has been lodged with Ipswich City Council for advertising devices at the shop located on Main St, near Big W at Orion.

Two illuminated 3D advertising signs have been proposed, one mounted and one suspended.

"As the advertising devices are of good quality design and are not excessive for the size of the building and number of facade frontages, it is seen that the proposal should be looked upon favourably,” the application reads.

On the Rockwear website they say the fitness clothing line was born and nurtured by one of Australia's pioneering fitness instructors in 1991.

"We're driven to create high quality active wear that is functional, technical, fashionable and exceptional value. Our product speaks for itself. It's designed to endure the most rigorous workouts, lift the barre in the studio and beat out steps on the pavement in-between walking, running and brunching. We're passionate about active wear culture.”

A development application has also been submitted for 12 Round Fitness, on Main St.

The gym announced last month they were moving to Orion Springfield Central.

"The applicant 12 Round Fitness has identified the Springfield locality as being a target market for their format of gymnasium,'” the application reads.

"The Orion Springfield Central development is an opportune location based on the co-location with other commercial activities, separation from sensitive uses and access.”

The application goes on to say the development will not cause adverse traffic and parking impacts.

"The number of people within the tenancy and reliance on surrounding car parking is not expected to exceed that of the previously approved medical centre use within the tenancy. Noise issues relating to gymnasium type uses are also mitigated by insulated panelling and rubber flooring.

"Additionally, the use does not include heavy weight based training of traditional gymnasium uses, therefore it is not expected to generate noise or vibration from weight drop.”