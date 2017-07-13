Rocking her way to the top

Camira lady, Sasha Sweettale, has been selected as a finalist for the GreazeFest Kustom Kulture Festival's Pinups on Parade pin-up model competition.

Growing up around classic cars, Sasha Sweettale was destined to find her calling in the rockabilly scene.

The 20 year-old Camira resident who is known by her stage name, has long had a love affair with rockabilly and retro culture, so when the opportunity came up to enter a pin-up model competition, she knew she had to apply.

What started out as a hobby, Ms Sweettale was recently selected as a finalist in the GreazeFest Kustom Kulture Festival's Pinups on Parade and will strut her stuff live on-stage alongside 17 other women over the course of the festival.

"This is the first time I have entered and I'm really excited that I got through to the finals,” Ms Sweettale said.

"I always hoped it would come true because my dad's always had a love of classic cars and growing up we always went on car runs, so I was used to going to these types of shows throughout my childhood.

"To now be a part of one of the shows is amazing.”

Ms Sweettale described her style as rockabilly- retro, with a splash of vintage chic, all depending on how she was feeling.

The hotel receptionist said she had several pin-up models she looked up to, including American Sabina Kelley who will feature as the GreazeFest Pinup Parade guest of honour.

The parade will showcase the influence of 1940s and 1950s glamour icons and while Ms Sweettale said she was no stranger to performing, admitted it was something she wouldn't have considered a year ago.

"I've been doing burlesque for around one year now and even though I've danced all my life, burlesque requires a lot more character on stage which has been challenging,” she said.

"In the finals, you basically walk on stage and you pose and someone reads out your bio which explains who you are, so it's a bit like a fashion parade but more fun.

"You definitely need to have confidence and burlesque has done wonderful things for that and I wouldn't have been able to apply for this before I started.”

Ms Sweettale said she planned to continue to enter pageants and parades around the country and to work her way up to international competitions.

Thousands of retro fans are expected to attend the festival which will feature international rockabilly acts, hepcat DJs, jive dancing, hot rods, low-rider cycles, classic bikes, pin-up parades, art displays and competitions, tiki carving, market stalls, food trucks and more.

Tickets for GreazeFest 2017 are now on sale with discounts available for advance purchasers and will go in the draw to win a hand-carved tiki statue valued at more than $500.

Adult tickets range from $15 to $80, teenagers $5 and kids under 12 are free.

For all event details please visit www.greazefest.com