Rocking acts locked in for Ipswich show 'without the queues'

Jebediah was a highlight of the Hotter Than Hell 2018 tour, and will be back again next year.

WHEN the Hotter Than Hell tour stopped in at the Racehorse Hotel in February this year, it certainly lived up to its name.

With temperatures up in the mid 30s and the humidity somewhere up in the stratosphere, a half-dozen of Australia's best bands of the 90s and early naughties sweated through an array of crowd favourites.

The inaugural mini-festival set-up went down a treat with what was a fairly diverse audience, and the stifling conditions only seemed to fuel the feel-good atmosphere in the big top tent out the back of the hotel.

In good news for fans of what was a golden era of Aussie rock, Hotter Than Hell will come back to the Racehorse Hotel early next year.

Favourites including Spiderbait, Jebediah, Shihad, Bodyjar and Magic Dirt are on the bill for the 2019 tour, which arrives in Ipswich on February 16.

Organiser Ian Smith said Hotter Than Hell aimed to get into the suburbs that often missed out tours of the major acts.

"As seen earlier this year, we were right with Hotter Than Hell Chapter 1 was a massive success selling out across the nation,” Mr Smith said.

"We're absolutely loving these small packaged festivals. It's like a little slice of Big Day Out, without the queues of course.

"To be bringing some of the country's best rock bands back to Ipswich is so exciting, and to be returning to an equally legendary venue means a lot for us as we're able to connect with the local community again.

"The first one around was such a highlight and a great afternoon all round. Ipswich really loves their live music that's for sure.”

Mr Smith said organisers had taken on as much of the feedback from 2018 festival goes as possible to improve on the day.

Part of the attraction for fans will be seeing Magic Dirt, who have reformed for the first time in more than 10 years to join the touring party.

Killing Heidi, 28 Days and Area 7 are also on the line-up for the 2019 run of dates.

Hotter Than Hell will go to Townsville, Gladstone, Toowoomba, Gold Coast, Ipswich and Mt Evelyn in massive outdoor events at some of the country's most unsuspecting venues, with more to be announced.

Tickets are on sale now at hotterthanhelltour.com.au.