Rockhampton mayor targeted by Twitter ‘scammer’
ROCKHAMPTON Region mayor Margaret Strelow has been targeted by a Twitter hacker or scammer.
Some users on the social media platform started being followed by, and receiving messages from, a fake Margaret Strelow account on Saturday evening.
The impostor used the same profile photo as is displayed by the real Margaret Strelow on Twitter, but with a different Twitter handle.
The real Margaret Strelow's Twitter handle is @MargaretStrelow, but the impostor used @StrelowMargaret.
Cr Strelow, the real one that is, said she reported the matter to Twitter on Sunday morning.
"It looks like a scam, I don't think it's politically motivated," she said.
"I think it's someone trying to scam money, so I just ask people to ignore it and follow my real one."