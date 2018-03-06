Menu
GLAMOROUS: Kacie Heath will take to th e stage as part of the Redlands Rockabilly Revival Pinup Parade at the Redlands Showgrounds this Sunday. Contributed
Entertainment

Rockabilly fashionista to turn heads at '50s parade

6th Mar 2018 7:00 AM

THOUSANDS of revellers are expected to descend on Cleveland this Sunday for a celebration of the best of '50s culture and where Ipswich resident Kacie Heath will take part in the finals of this year's Pinups on Parade event.

Kacie has always had an interest in the music, clothes and style of the '50s and hopes to wow the crowds at the Redlands Rockabilly Revival Festival .

"My interest in vintage culture came from my family, specifically from my mum and my nan.

"They introduced me at a very young age to a lot of old movies, Hollywood stars and singers,” she said.

"My love of Elvis, which I can thank my nan for, was what really opened the door to pinup and vintage life for me.”

"This is an event that focuses on pinup hair, clothes and make-up without the stress of a formal pinup pageant - it's like a Fashions on the Field,” she said.

The Pinup Parade will be just one of the many things to see at the festival.

There will be hot rods, speciality markets, gourmet foodies, jive dancing, live bands, DJs and more.

Tickets to the festival are $15 for adults and $10 for hot rod drivers.

Kids under 16 are free.

Log on to www.rockabilly revival.com.au for more information and to buy tickets.

The Rockabilly Revival Festival will be held on Sunday, March 11, at the Redland Showgrounds, on the corner of Long and Smith Sts, Cleveland.

