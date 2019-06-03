Rock star hair dresser shares his secrets

Benjamin Peters has been in the hairdressing biz for a decade now. He started off as a rockstar apprentice and he's continued to succeed by points of difference in marketing and customer service.

BENJAMIN Peters has been in the hairdressing business for a decade now and said the secret to success is simple: be friends with your customer.

The impassioned now 28-year-old has already owned Pink Zombie Hair Designers now has his own studio that he runs out of his home.

"I started my hairdressing apprenticeship and I fast-tracked to ownership really quickly due to my credentials and technique,” Mr Peters said.

"I ended up purchasing the salon (Pink Zombie, Raceview) I did my apprenticeship through. I was initially apprentice, then I was the manager, then I became the owner.

"My technique is so different to the normal, I don't follow the book, I'm that person.

"Once I was signed off I put my touch on (hair styling).”

Along with Mr Peters' rockstar talent in hair design, he also has been savvy about his marketing, keeping his customer base close and interacting with them on a more personal level.

"My biggest thing is my business is based on word of mouth, I don't have a website or anything because I wanted to build my business on from the word of the customer, not from a picture,” he said.

"I have a Facebook page and that's it.

"I can say confidently when I started my apprenticeship, 98 per cent of those clients have stayed with me.”

Mr Peters is changing the face of hairdressing, ensuring and end-to-end service as well with his clientele.

"My biggest thing, what I have always said to people that have gone into business ... be the person's friend, don't be a business,” he said.

"As far as I'm concerned you're going to walk into someone's salon, be sat in a chair, have three or four people look after you.

"I offer an exclusive one-on-one service, you get my full undivided attention from beginning to the end.

"Building that rapport not only brings my customers back it also gives me the opportunity to meet new people and meet new friends.

"Be that person's friend, rather than looking at them like a bank.

"That's all the businesses around here do, they jump on the opportunities because of money, but I'm here to style.”

Other recent accolades include educating at the Brisbane Hairdressing Academy and also representing at Hair Expo 2020 in Sydney.

"That was my dream,” Mr Peters said.

To see some of Mr Peters' work and the way he runs his business, or book in check out his Facebook page.