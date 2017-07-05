'Ostrich' politicians will let robots take our jobs

ROBOT LIFE: Jobs will be lost as machines with artificial intelligence become more common.

MONDAY'S ABC news had this scarily prophetic article by business reporter Carrington Clarke.

He says the fourth industrial revolution is well underway and that, over the next 20 years, almost half of the white collar jobs could be lost due to either digitisation or automation.

Are these people to join the myriad of blue collar workers already on society's scrap heap in the name of progress? His prediction is that the financial sector will be the hardest hit.

Leaders of all countries seem to be "ostriches" where this is concerned.

It is no use someone like Donald Trump, Pauline Hanson or anyone else saying that they will bring back jobs as there are too many people now for the jobs already, let alone any in the future.

Simple economics says that, before starting a business, establish if there is a market for the product.

How many start-ups fail because this is not done?

Who is going to put up the finance for this?

If these questions cannot be answered, then leaders must find ways to give people resources to have a decent standard of living without jobs, or we will have civil disruption on large scales as people realise their plight.

Norway is an example where this has been done, with the revenue from North Sea Oil used to benefit all the nation, not as the profits from our so-called mining boom were wasted for the benefit of investors, not the Australian people who actually own the land, both Indigenous and later comers.

Who has the courage to tackle this?

JUDITH HOLZNAGEL

Rosewood