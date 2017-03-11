Sparks will fly: Robots ready to rumble

THE shade sails at d'Arcy Doyle Place will be converted into an octagon of miniature mayhem today.

Ipswich robot war enthusiasts Miles Blow and Julie Pitts will host Antageddon from 10am today, with up to 60 radio-controlled killing machines to battle it out for supremacy.

Mr Blow said this event would feature the smaller ant-sized robots, which were a great starting point for young people to get involved in the hobby.

"We first got into this seven years ago when we found this magazine with an article on fighting robots," Mr Blow said.

"From there we came across TV shows and the found some people that did it locally. Our background is in visual art and special effects, so we knew little about electronics, but that's the good thing about the fighting robot community; they'll tell you whatever you need to know because they are always looking for someone new to fight."

The violence is strictly contained to the arena in robot wars, with enthusiasts keen to spread their passion for creating new, weird and wonderful machines that flip, bash, smash, grab and bulldoze their opponents.

Mr Blow and Ms Pitts were stars of the US television show, Battle Bots, recently, where they claimed the honour of being the first Australians to appear.

Given the occasion, they developed a 115kg monster crocodile robot for the fight, which they called Death Roll. While he looked mean and ready to rumble, poor old Death Roll was clobbered in the ring.

Not all was lost, however. The TV appearance was another great opportunity for the Ipswich enthusiasts to promote robot wars to a wider audience.

Today's event will feature a round-robin competition. Spectators are welcome to enjoy the action. Mr Blow and Ms Pitts are part of the Ipswich Robotic Sports Group which meets at Blackstone Hall every Saturday from 1-3pm.