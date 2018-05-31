Menu
OFFICIALLY OPEN: Jo-Ann Miller cut the ribbon to the new Infinity Stem Centre with principal Tom Beck and students Oliva Dryden and Rosa Tran.
News

Robots, drones activate in school's Google-themed classroom

Hayden Johnson
by
31st May 2018 1:01 PM
ROBOTS and drones have been activated and virtual reality has come to life inside a Google-themed classroom built at an Ipswich school.

Redbank Plains State High School's new $300,000 Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths centre will boost the learning capability of thousands of students across the region.

Opened this week, the old brick building and stale furniture was gutted to make way for a 3D printer, green screen and robots - all contained within walls a kaleidoscope of colours to represent Google.

School executive principal Tom Beck said the block was fully self-funded from the school's existing budget.

"The classrooms were purpose-built to teach STEM in a modern environment,” he said.

"It's designed to utilise IT computers around the outside and the floor space so you can active robots and drones and so forth.”

Student Lynn Paul checks out the 3D printer in action as part of the new Infinity Stem Centre launched at Redbank Plains State High School on Thursday.
Mr Beck said the school wanted to offer students facilities that were "second to none” in Australia.

"This is as good as any school I've seen in Queensland in terms of facilities for junior STEM programs and using the most state-of-the-art facility,” he said.

The school's resource centre is the next target for an upgrade.

About six junior "feeder schools” in the Redbank, Redbank Plains and Goodna areas will also have access to the new STEM centre.

Ipswich Queensland Times

    Local Partners