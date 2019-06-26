Robotic Matt targets World Title

PREPARED: Having repeatedly visualised the Zolder circuit, Ipswich BMX gun Matt Krasevskis will be ready to fire when he arrives at the World Titles.

Eat, sleep, train, repeat.

That's the uncompromising routine of dedicated Ipswich BMX speed demon Matt Krasevskis as he prepares to spearhead the Australian campaign at the World Titles in Belgium.

"I've been living in a shell,” he said

"I feel sorry for Tyler (partner)...

"I've been a robot lately.

"I've got this opportunity and I don't want to let it go to waste.”

Krasevskis qualifies for the five-man Australian team based on a selection criteria and solid results in major European competitions recently.

At the Zolder track where the World Titles are to be held, Krasevskis pedalled to a European Cup quarter final.

He backed that performance up by powering to his maiden world cup quarter final berth at Manchester in the United Kingdom.

"I went not too bad overseas,” Krasevskis said.

"I had some consistent results which got me through.

"But I wish I had have done a bit better in a couple of other races.”

Upon return to the country, Krasevskis entered the Australian Titles at Shepparton and he was feeling good as he cruised through the early rounds into the semi final.

However, his national bid came unstuck rather abruptly as he crashed on the first corner.

Despite the setback, Krasevskis did enough to receive the nod from Aussie selectors and he will be looking to light up the track when he returns to Zolder.

Having raced at Zolder before he is familiar with the course.

He has also been studying videos of his last race there to help him visualise every corner and jump in search of an advantage.

Krasevskis has also surrounded himself with people who have been at the top before and know what it takes to succeed.

Coach Brian Kirkham is a former Olympian and world title plate holder who has done it all in Europe and the United States.

Training partner Jared Graves also attended the Olympics as a downhill rider. The pair have lived Krasevskis' dream and he has been striving to soak up as much of their knowledge and experience as possible.

With Kirkham guiding his mental preparation and Graves pushing him all of the way in practise, Krasevskis expects to hit the World Titles in optimum condition.

"Gym, sprints, track, weights,” he said

"It is pretty basic but you have to do it consistently and maintain a good diet so you don't get sick.

"Brian lays out what I need to do and helps me with the mental side.

"He is a legend of the sport and he has been really good to me.

"It has been really good to have Jared to push me.

"We've been doing track efforts together and working on some gate starts.

"I've been trying to learn from him.

"Hopefully, it will give me an edge.

"I can't thank Jared and Brian enough.”

It will not be his first time riding for Australia, having donned the green and gold twice in the junior elite class as a 17 and 18-year-old but that does not make it any less satisfying and rewarding.

The Booval-based athlete said words could not describe the feeling of representing his country.

"Only a select few get to go, so to be one of those five is a pretty good feeling for sure,” he said.

Krasevskis said each of the Aussies were a strong chance of prevailing and they would all be going hell for leather.

He said he had no expectations leading in because anything could happen in the wild world of BMX racing.

"Everyone wants to go well,” he said.

"If I can ride how I ride and put everything together the best that I can, and give it my all, I'll walk away happy.”

Krasevskis heads back to Zolder on July 22 and will get to practise the circuit prior to competing on July 27.