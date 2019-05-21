Robinson strides into NRLW honorary team

POWERHOUSE CLUB: Kody House is among eight Brothers players set to appear for South-east Queensland at the State Championships.

POWERHOUSE CLUB: Kody House is among eight Brothers players set to appear for South-east Queensland at the State Championships. Bruce Clayton

Flying winger Courtney Robinson was a shining light for an understaffed Brothers during their round 6 clash with the Burleigh Bears on Saturday at home.

The electrifying strike weapon, who represented the Maroons in the State of Origin series two years ago crossed for a pair of tries, including a stunning 80m solo effort.

Robinson's exploits earned her selection in the NRLW team of the week, which is chosen from the premier competitions in New South Wales and Queensland.

Also stepping up for the Brethren in the absence of regular playmakers Ali Brigginshaw and Brittany Breayley, was Kiriana Nukunuku.

Nukunuku took the blue and white to the grand final in 2017 with a golden point field goal.

On the weekend she took control and capably filled the void left by the duo who were on representative duties.

"Kiriana really stood out,” coach Liam Bromilow said.

Facing the might of the four-time defending champions, Brothers knew the contest between the forwards would be decisive.

The Raceview club had the better of the opening exchanges and were dominating the arm wrestle after 25 minutes. However, a lapse in focus invited the Bears back into the grind and by half-time they led 10-6.

After the break, Brothers struggled to hold the ball and sustain pressure. As the forwards tired under the weight of defence, Burleigh took the ascendency.

In the final 20 minutes, the visitors were unrelenting as they steamrolled their way to a 26-12 win.

Bromilow said his charges lacked patience following half-time and were trying to score off every play.

"We need to build pressure and make them work,” he said. "Be patient in attack and stick to the structures that we know work.”

In round 7, Brothers will travel to Purtell Park to meet undefeated frontrunners Wests.

Meanwhile, the representative season is entering full swing ahead of State of Origin on June 21.

Brigginshaw and Breayley have again earned selection in the Queensland City and Country teams respectively. Brothers also have eight players preparing to feature for South-east Queensland.

Bromilow said the club was extremely proud of its representative contingent.

"They have worked hard across the first five or six rounds and they are reaping the rewards,” he said.