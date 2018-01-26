Robin's life spent helping those in danger zones

LIFE WORK: Robin Wales has been awarded an Order of Australia for his service to international humanitarian health care.

FOR close to 70 years, Robin Wales has dedicated his life to helping families fleeing civil wars, malnourished children and communities in third world countries. The medical laboratory specialist has spent his career travelling the world, teaching specialist microscopy to health professionals on the Thai Burma border and in PNG and the Philippines.

It's a commitment that has earned him an Order of Australia on the 2018 Australia Day Honours List. Robin started training at Wellington Hospital in New Zealand in 1949, where he met a nurse, Gaylene. They were married in 1956.

Robin has since worked in hospitals and medical laboratories in New Zealand, Australia and PNG. The past 10 years of his working career were spent at QML in Ipswich, until his retirement in 1991.

"By the time I was 62, I had been working for 49 years so I stopped working and my wife and I did a trip to a training school in New Zealand for youth with the mission," he said.

Robin Wales received an Australia Day award. Here he is teaching Malaria microscopy to a nurse from the Karen Dept of Health and Welfare, this was in Mae Sariang on theThai/Burma border. Contributed

"After we did the training school, we went to the outreach centre in the Philippines. We worked in a slum area with more than 100,000 people that had one doctor working half a day."

Robin and Gaylene spent three years in the Philippines and set up an emergency refuge to help mothers look after their children.

"We did health clinics in places like chapels and basketball courts," he said.

Gaylene died of a stroke in 1999 and the next year Robin set off alone to the a hillside village on the Thai-Burma border with the Australian Relief and Mercenary Services. His job was to teach nurses to use a microscope to find malaria parasites. He went back the boarder in 2002 and lived in a refuge camp.

"Sometimes it was bit dangerous, going across the boarder into Burma. I never thought twice about going. My wife had died and I was virtually at a loose end," he said.

"I just wanted to help people - knowing that there were a lot of people without any medical experience, where there was only one doctor.

Robin Wales received an Australia Day award. Here he is photographed at a health clinic in a river bed in East Timor for people who had left Dili during a civil dispute and were living in the hills behind there and Hera. Contributed

"I came back with pneumonia at the end of 2015 but I have clearance from the respiratory clinic and I am allowed to fly again. I'm 87 now and I'm not sure if I'll keep going. I'd like to but I'm feeling like it's time I should settle down."

Emma Clarke