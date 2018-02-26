Menu
Robin Thicke and girlfriend April Love have welcomed a daughter into the world. Picture: Supplied
Celebrity

Baby bliss for Robin Thicke and girlfriend

by New York Post
26th Feb 2018 5:18 AM

ROBIN Thicke and his girlfriend April Love Geary have welcomed a baby girl.

On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born. Thank you God and April Love ❤️!

A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on

The Blurred Lines pop star announced the news on Saturday night with a video he posted on Instagram of him cradling his newborn daughter, according to Page Six of the New York Post.

 

"On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born," he captioned the clip. "Thank you God and April Love!"

Little Mia is Thicke and Geary's first child together.

Thicke's son, Julian, 7, with ex-wife of 10 years, Paula Patton, is already in big-brother mode.

Geary posted a video of him patiently reading Mia bedtime story.

In August, Thicke and Geary, 40 and 23 respectively, announced they were expecting a baby. The couple have been dating since May 2015, just months after the singer separated from Patton.

"Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby!" Geary captioned a sonogram photo.

Geary was due to give birth on March 1 - which would have been the 71st birthday of Thicke's late father, Alan Thicke.

 

 

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.

