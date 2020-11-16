Menu
Robin Bailey says goodbye to Triple M
Entertainment

Robin, Terry and Bob show reportedly in ‘crisis talks’

by Peter Gleeson, Amy Price
16th Nov 2020 12:36 PM
A slump in ratings has reportedly driven 97.3FM's breakfast team into crisis talks.

The team of Robin Bailey, Terry Hansen and Bob Gallagher were reunited on air this year after a three-year hiatus, but it hasn't been smooth sailing for the trio since their return.

In the latest GfK radio survey, released early this month, the 97.3FM breakfast show slumped to the bottom of the pile in sixth spot with a nine per cent share of the audience.

They were bettered by their three FM rivals as well as 4BC and ABC Brisbane on the AM dial.

Brisbane's 97.3FM's Robin Bailey (centre), Terry Hansen and Bob Gallagher have suffered a ratings slump. Picture: Peter Wallis.
In a concern for the network, it was a 0.9 point dip from their previous result, which was the first ratings survey since a five-month pause during the COVID-19 lockdown.

97.3FM dropped presenters Bianca Dye and Mick Van Acker this time last year citing poor results, before the team jumped back to the top of the pile in their last survey in December.

Bailey and Hansen were then reinstated with Gallagher in January.

The final ratings survey of 2020 will be released next month.

Originally published as Robin, Terry and Bob show reportedly in 'crisis talks'

