Roberts-Smith’s parents say his life is ‘destroyed’

The parents of Australia's most decorated soldier Ben Roberts-Smith say they are "very proud" of their son on the eve of his defamation trial, but say allegations of being a war criminal have "destroyed" his life.

Len and Sue Roberts-Smith flew into Sydney from Perth over the weekend and will remain by their son's side throughout what is expected to be a brutal 10-week showdown with Nine in the Federal Court.

Ben Roberts-Smith, 42, is suing Nine, and its journalists Nick McKenzie, Chris Masters and David Wroe, over a series of articles that alleged he committed murder and war crimes during his tours of Afghanistan.

In a statement issued on Sunday afternoon, the extremely private Mr and Mrs Roberts-Smith labelled the allegations against their son "false" while also for the first time telling of the impact on them and their son.

"The allegations have not only destroyed Ben's life, but have affected us every day for the last several years," the couple said.

"We never expected that our son would be unfairly attacked in this manner after he served his country in Afghanistan with distinction and risked his life.

"We are very proud of him for the father and son that he is. We love and care for him like every parent loves and cares for their child.

"It is a relief that Ben's legal team have finally been able to get his case before the Federal Court. It will now be for the judge to hear the evidence and deliver judgment in due course."

Len Roberts-Smith also served in the Australian Defence Force, as well as rising to the position of Justice of the Supreme Court of Western Australia.

Ben Roberts-Smith has denied any wrongdoing and will take to the stand to defend himself, likely later this week. Picture: Toby Zerna

More than 60 witnesses are expected to give evidence during the lengthy battle between Ben Roberts-Smith and Nine.

The media giant has accused the Victoria Cross recipient of involvement in at least six murders on tours of Afghanistan.

Recently, Nine dropped a seventh murder allegation they had intended to rely on in court.

Ben Roberts-Smith has denied any wrongdoing and will take to the stand to defend himself, likely later this week.

Originally published as Roberts-Smith's parents say his life is 'destroyed'