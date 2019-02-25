Roberts determined to hold his ground in defence at Titans

AT THE SUNSHINE COAST: Titans Tyrone Roberts, right, and team-mate Bryce Cartwright defend during their trial against the Cowboys.

RUGBY LEAGUE: In-form Tyrone Roberts is intent on muscling up for the Titans, as part of their renewed focus on defence.

The 27-year-old is relishing his return to the Gold Coast after a season in England.

He produced a man of the match performance in the All-Stars clash a week ago and he showed plenty of gusto in a trial against the Cowboys on the Sunshine Coast on Saturday.

Roberts has been used in various roles at the Titans in the past but has trained at halfback for this campaign.

At 175cm and 89kg, he's a likely mark for opposing ball runners but he's determined to hold his ground.

"It's that consistency and making sure you're making your tackles because as a half you're always getting targeted,” he said.

"Being a strong half in defence is key, along with having those combinations.”

There is resolve within the Gold Coast ranks to bolster their defence this season, after finishing 14th of 16 teams last time around.

There were positive signs during their 22-16 loss to North Queensland.

"(Coach) Garth (Brennan) wants us to be a no-frills defence team,” Roberts said, before suggesting the Titans pack could be tough to crack.

Some of their younger brigade, including Max King and Moeki Fotuiaka, played well against an all-star Cowboys engine room boasting Jason Taumalolo, Matt Scott and Jordan McLean.

"The young fellows had a crack and stood up and held their own,” Roberts said. "It shows the depth we have.”

Roberts said he's having a ball with the Titans and he's looking forward to round one.

"I'm making sure I'm enjoying my game and having fun and when I'm doing that I know the team benefits,” he said.

"I'm loving it. I'm hungry and I can't wait to start playing (in the season proper) and being consistent.”