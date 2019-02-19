Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Serial rapist Robert John Fardon has reportedly been traced to Salisbury in Brisbane’s south. Picture: Nine News
Serial rapist Robert John Fardon has reportedly been traced to Salisbury in Brisbane’s south. Picture: Nine News
Crime

Serial rapist puts shiver through suburb

by Thomas Chamberlin
19th Feb 2019 1:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS in upmarket southern Brisbane suburb of Salisbury are panicking after word spread convicted sex offender Robert John Fardon would be living in a house just a few hundred metres from a school and childcare centre.

Residents have been told of Fardon's relocation and authorities have been contacted for comment.

Mother Tracey Innes said her son had come home from school yesterday to say there was a "serial rapist living down the street".

"Other children were talking about it," she said

"It was circulated around our grapevine this morning.

"If they're going to talk about it, they should tell parents first."

Another resident, Jake Daniels, said: "There are three childcare centres nearby.

"Hundreds of kids walk up here every day.

"They (sex offenders) shouldn't be in a suburb like Salisbury."

Kerri Anderson, who lives nearby, said she received a message last night saying he was in the area.

"A family living there moved out a couple of weeks ago," she said of the house.

"I've got two kids who walk down here every day.

"It freaked me out, no way."

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington tweeted that news of Fardon's living arrangements were "simply appalling".

"Labor continue to put this sadistic grub ahead of community safety," she wrote.

Police have declined to comment on Fardon's location.

 

Serial rapist Robert John Fardon has reportedly been traced to Salisbury in Brisbane’s south. Picture: Nine News
Serial rapist Robert John Fardon has reportedly been traced to Salisbury in Brisbane’s south. Picture: Nine News

 

Fardon is walking the streets a free man after the Government's last-ditch bid for dangerous sex predator supervision failed.

He has been moved from other addresses since his release after people spotted him around Brisbane.

Fardon, one of Queensland's worst sex offenders, raped a 12-year-old girl at gunpoint in 1978.

He was released in 1988 after serving years in jail but then committed a violent rape of a woman within months of getting out.

He was jailed for 14 years in 1989 for rape.

Before his release from jail Fardon was the first person in Queensland to be detained under the Dangerous Prisoners Sexual Offenders Act.

He was released from custody in 2013 but remained supervised under the Act and lived in housing at Wacol in Brisbane's southwest.

It meant he was monitored constantly with a GPS bracelet and was not to live in certain areas.

The government failed to extend this order but introduced new laws which meant he would be under police supervision as a reportable offender, which has many self-reporting provisions such as his address and travel plans.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks rapist robert john fardon sailbury

Top Stories

    Spring into dance

    premium_icon Spring into dance

    News Spring loaded floor meets with dancers approval in new Bundamba dance school

    • 19th Feb 2019 2:00 PM
    Simple kit detected tradie's hidden cancer threat

    premium_icon Simple kit detected tradie's hidden cancer threat

    News Father almost threw his lifeline in the bin, for the second time

    • 19th Feb 2019 1:04 PM
    CMC Rocks 2019: Cheapest, fastest way travel from Brisbane

    premium_icon CMC Rocks 2019: Cheapest, fastest way travel from Brisbane

    Music Everything you need to know regarding transport to the festival

    • 19th Feb 2019 1:00 PM
    Orientation kicks off at USQ

    Orientation kicks off at USQ

    News First semester begins next week

    • 19th Feb 2019 12:31 PM