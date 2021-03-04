Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Nat Fyfe, Mark Robinson, Jeremy Cameron
Nat Fyfe, Mark Robinson, Jeremy Cameron
AFL

Robbo reveals his 2021 SuperCoach team

by Mark Robinson
4th Mar 2021 6:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

All summer I had Zac Bailey in my KFC SuperCoach team.

At the end, I dumped him to make room for Lachie Neale in the midfield. Didn't have Neale all last season and it scolded my team every week.

Might rue not having Bailey, who will get more midfield minutes at the Lions, but selected another Lion, Ely Smith, who is expected to get games.

This is a "Have Faith' team.

I have faith in Joe Daniher and Jeremy Cameron in the forward line, have faith Tom Green will excel at the Giants, I have faith Liam Duggan will get the midfield minutes to produce more 100-plus scores.

I have faith Jy Simpkin will turn heads around the competition.

I have faith Paddy Dow has turned the corner.

 

Paddy Dow is ready to take his game to the next level. Picture: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Paddy Dow is ready to take his game to the next level. Picture: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

 

Duggan is the diamond in defence.

With Elliot Yeo injured last year, Duggan played midfield. With Yeo still injured, Duggan will play midfield.

Love my defence led by Jake Lloyd and Lachie Whitfield, who will mop up handball receives.

I have gone without Gawn because I reckon Reilly O'Brien will improve again. It may cost me.

Still, I have faith at this time of the year, and that's all you can have.

 

Mark Robinson's KFC SuperCoach line-up for 2021.
Mark Robinson's KFC SuperCoach line-up for 2021.

 

Originally published as Robbo reveals his 2021 SuperCoach team

More Stories

Show More
afl aussie rules kfc supercoach team 2021

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Claims of ‘part time’ councillors on $120k plus ‘ludicrous’

        Premium Content Claims of ‘part time’ councillors on $120k plus ‘ludicrous’

        Council News Ipswich councillors earn $122,000 a year on top of super and a car allowance. Councillor support officers are costing ratepayers more than $1 million

        Gatton man drives 2000 km to court to avoid arrest

        Premium Content Gatton man drives 2000 km to court to avoid arrest

        Crime After an arrest warrant was issued for a Gatton man working in South Australia, he...

        • 4th Mar 2021 6:00 AM
        What’s driving Qld’s (slow) return to pre-COVID economy

        Premium Content What’s driving Qld’s (slow) return to pre-COVID economy

        Business Qld has been slower to bounce back from COVID recession

        Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Premium Content Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Crime Queensland doctors back new medical theory to free Kathleen Folbigg