Robbery accused refused bail despite medical, physio needs

REDBANK Plains man Aisa Salesa, 33, was refused bail when he appeared in custody before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

He sought bail on medical grounds following his weekend arrest.

Salesa was charged with seven offences including two counts of robbery with violence at Goodna on August 5, and at Redbank Plains on October 13.

Other charges include two counts of being in possession of tainted property, and possession of dangerous drugs at Bellbird Park on October 13, and contravening a police direction on July 19.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo opposed bail.

Defence lawyer Daniel Boddice said Salesa instructed he had ongoing medical requirements.

"He has a daily medication regime with intensive physio therapy and rehabilitation following a car accident," Mr Boddice said.

Mr Boddice conceded Salesa's history included three offences of failing to appear at court.

Magistrate Andy Cridland noted Salesa's prior criminal history and said the charges were serious and that Salesa would be an unacceptable risk if given bail.

His matters will return to court in November.