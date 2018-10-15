Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Robbery accused refused bail despite medical, physio needs

Ross Irby
by
15th Oct 2018 3:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REDBANK Plains man Aisa Salesa, 33, was refused bail when he appeared in custody before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

He sought bail on medical grounds following his weekend arrest.

Salesa was charged with seven offences including two counts of robbery with violence at Goodna on August 5, and at Redbank Plains on October 13.

Other charges include two counts of being in possession of tainted property, and possession of dangerous drugs at Bellbird Park on October 13, and contravening a police direction on July 19.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo opposed bail.

Defence lawyer Daniel Boddice said Salesa instructed he had ongoing medical requirements.

"He has a daily medication regime with intensive physio therapy and rehabilitation following a car accident," Mr Boddice said.

Mr Boddice conceded Salesa's history included three offences of failing to appear at court.

Magistrate Andy Cridland noted Salesa's prior criminal history and said the charges were serious and that Salesa would be an unacceptable risk if given bail.

His matters will return to court in November.

bail application dangerous drugs ipswich court robbery with violence
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Council's 20 new young advisors meet for the first time

    Council's 20 new young advisors meet for the first time

    Council News A new branch of Ipswich City Council has been established

    Owners of missing husky believe someone has her

    Owners of missing husky believe someone has her

    Pets & Animals Have you seen Chillbie?

    'Get well Constable Peter': Preps rally for injured officer

    premium_icon 'Get well Constable Peter': Preps rally for injured officer

    Crime Constable Peter McAulay was struck by a car on Brisbane Rd

    Uber weird food delivery a hit with expectant mums

    premium_icon Uber weird food delivery a hit with expectant mums

    News What's the weirdest place you've had food delivered?

    Local Partners