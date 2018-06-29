Robber's knife attack maims shopkeeper, ruins business

A KNIFE-wielding robber attacked a shopkeeper who bravely confronted him during a heist at an Ipswich takeaway business.

Shopkeeper Cheng Hoa Chang confronted the robber with a small chair but was stabbed, with the blade of the knife penetrating his left forearm.

The bandit, Tung Ngoc Hoang, continued thrusting the knife at the injured Mr Chang as he dropped the chair and tried to push him out of his sister's Leichhardt Takeaway Express.

Hoang wrote a letter of apology to the man he had stabbed.

Hoang, 31, a floor sander, pleaded guilty in the Ipswich District Court to committing an attempted robbery with violence while armed; and grievous bodily harm on June 27 last year.

Crown evidence said Mr Chang lost several litres of blood in the violent attack and photographs were tendered that showed smeared blood stains on the tiled floor of the shop and a large pool of blood outside. Hoang had walked into the shop with his face covered, brandishing a large knife.

Crown prosecutor Caitlin Thompson said even after stabbing Mr Chang, Hoang continued to thrust the knife at him.

"They were a soft target working in a takeaway in the evening," she said.

Hoang's co-accused, Alexander Flenady, acted as a lookout and remained outside the store.

"It is a very serious injury and caused significant ongoing problems with regard to the function of his hand and wrist," Judge Dennis Lynch QC said.

Defence barrister Simone Bain said a letter written by Hoang to Mr Chang indicated his genuine remorse.

"The stabbing, I don't downplay the seriousness of, it appears to be a slashing movement that was done in the course of a struggle with the chair," Ms Bain said.

As a result of the crime Mr Chang, a qualified engineer, and his sister Cheng Ling returned to Taiwan after suffering significant financial loss.

Judge Lynch said the stabbing caused Mr Chang nerve, muscle and tissue damage and he was still struggling to rehabilitate.

"People who operate small stores are vulnerable targets, particularly from drug addicts attempting to obtain money for their habit," he said.

Hoang was sentenced to a total of five years' jail.

He will be eligible to apply for parole after he serves 20 months.

Alexander Flenady was sentenced previously to three years' jail for the grievous bodily harm offence, and two years' jail for the attempted robbery, to be served concurrently.

Flenady, who had spent 346 days in custody, will be released on parole on October 7.