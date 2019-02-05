Robbers 'hustle' boy for phone, pin code

A YOUTH out walking with a female friend was confronted by three teens and intimidated to hand over his mobile phone.

The frightened youth also gave the main offender its PIN code to operate.

The robbery took place in Springfield 18-months ago but was only finalised in the District Court at Ipswich this week.

New Zealand national Carlos Malachi Tenamu, 19, pleaded guilty to robbery when in company at Springfield on August 4, 2016.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said Tenamu was 17 at the time, as was his victim.

Mr Wilkins said a friend of Tenamu first walked up to the youth and said, "do you wanna fight me".

"No bro I'm not feeling well. Got to go," the youth said.

He walked away but was then approached by Tenamu and another male.

"Give me your phone now. You don't want anything to happen," Tenamu said.

Mr Wilkins said the youth handed over the phone and told him its PIN.

In May 2015 Tenamu made admissions to police when interviewed about the robbery.

"He says that he said, 'let's go hustle that fellow for his phone'," Mr Wilkins said.

Mr Wilkins said a co-offender who stood there was sentenced to an 18-month probation order with no conviction recorded.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC noted Tenamu was only 17 at the time.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said it was a very low-level robbery and Tenamu had since apologised.

He said Tenamu lived in Goodna with his brother.

Mr Fairclough said the offence was committed at a time when Tenamu was using marijuana.

Judge Lynch sentenced Tenamu to an 18-month probation order. No conviction was recorded.