A woman has been charged over an armed robbery at a service station, where police allege she patiently waited in line before pulling a weapon on staff.
Crime

Robber waits in line before holding up servo for smokes

by Danielle O’Neal
3rd Jan 2020 2:47 PM
A WOMAN has been charged following a bizarre armed hold up in Logan this morning.

Police allege the 45-year-old Brisbane woman entered a service station on Ewing Road in Logan Central and yelled threats to rob the store.

She then picked a drink and waited patiently in line behind several people to be served.

When she reached the front of the line she allegedly produced a knife from her shirt and made demands for two packets of cigarettes and a lighter.

The 19-year-old employee handed over the items and the woman walked out of the premises.

Police found a woman a short time later walking along Benz Street at Logan Central.

A 45-year-old woman from Brisbane has been charged with armed robbery and is due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow.

