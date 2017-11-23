Robber threatens servo worker with gun, demands cash

Police are investigating the attempted armed robbery of a petrol station at Redbank Plains this morning.

At 7.30am, a man entered the Kruger Parade store, approached the counter and produced what appeared to be a handgun.

He threatened the staff member and demanded money, however fled moments later empty-handed when the alarm was activated.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

The man is described as being Caucasian in appearance, late 30s, heavy build, with light hair.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt with a light-coloured print, black shorts and was carrying a small dark-coloured bag around his waist.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.