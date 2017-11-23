Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Robber threatens servo worker with gun, demands cash

Police are investigating the attempted armed robbery of a petrol station at Redbank Plains this morning.

At 7.30am, a man entered the Kruger Parade store, approached the counter and produced what appeared to be a handgun.

He threatened the staff member and demanded money, however fled moments later empty-handed when the alarm was activated.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

The man is described as being Caucasian in appearance, late 30s, heavy build, with light hair.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt with a light-coloured print, black shorts and was carrying a small dark-coloured bag around his waist.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Topics:  attempted robbery redbank plains

Ipswich Queensland Times
One Nation joins race to fund Lions project

One Nation joins race to fund Lions project

Michael Pucci pledges $15 million to Springfield training facility

Sing along with carols at Redbank Plains

SUPPORT: Cr Sheila Ireland (middle) gives LiveCity Church representatives Rob James and Candice James a cheque to sponsor Christmas Carols at Redbank Plains.

Residents get their own event

Watch one of Disney's most popular films for free

This month's Aveo Movie in the Park will feature Disney's, Moana.

Robelle to screen hugely popular Disney movie tomorrow night

PHOTOS: Man wanted in connection with stolen credit card

Police say he was wearing a grey hoodie with a Batman logo to the front, blue jeans, grey hat and black and white thongs.

The transaction took place at a convenience store at Raceview

Local Partners