Robber sentenced for role in Ipswich home invasion

Alex Sela is still due to be sentenced for his role in the home invasion.

A ROBBER who sacked his lawyer the morning he was to be sentenced has finally been given his punishment for his role in a home invasion.

Brenton Nowlan, 34, had spent the past 18 months in jail and on Friday was sentenced after last year pleading guilty to entering a dwelling with intent in company at Redbank on November 2, 2018; and robbery in company.

When all four co-accused were set to be sentenced last November both Nowlan and co-accused Alex Sela informed the court they had replaced their legal team that same morning.

Two of the accused Wendy Nocente, 40, (also known as Wendy Hill) and Natasha Higgins, 42, were sentenced.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said he would not read the facts onto the record and Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC then sought clarification as to what Nowlan actually stole.

The court heard it was keys to a motorbike, Mr Willkins saying that when police arrived they found Nowlan sitting on the motorbike.

Mr Wilkins said $50 cash was found on Nowlan but the Crown prosecution case “can’t say by whom” it had been stolen.

“Ms Higgins did have substantial cash on her when searched at the house,” he said.

Citing Nowlan’s history as significant and relevant, Mr Wilkins sought a jail term no less than four years.

He mentioned a significant sentence of five years Nowlan received in Rockhampton District Court for serious offences some years ago.

The Crown conceded that the home invasion involved no physical violence, no weapons, and at the lower end of such offences.

Mr Wilkins said that with more than 530 days spent in custody it was open for Nowlan to receive an immediate parole eligibility date.

Defence barrister Christopher Hughes said Nowlan had reserved the entire five years of his earlier sentence and been released from jail with no supervision or ongoing supports which would have occurred if parole had been granted.

While in jail on those offences his 17 month old child had died in an accident.

Judge Horneman-Wren said the home invasion occurred on an afternoon in November 2018 when a group of people went to a persons’ home.

After a conversation with a woman through a window three entered the house and demanded cash.

Nowlan was not one of them who stole the money but he did steal keys to a motorbike.

“You were found on the bike when police arrived,” he said.

“The key offender was Sela.”

Judge Horneman-Wren said Nowlan has a lengthy criminal history involving break and enters, burglary, unlawful use of stolen vehicles and drug offences.

“I made observations (when sentencing Higgins and Nocente) this home invasion was at the lower end of such offences,” he said.

“No acts of violence. No weapons used.”

Judge Horneman-Wren said his prospects of rehabilitation did not appear strong having offended so soon after released from jail for serious offences.

However, he noted Nowlan had done welding training in jail and intends to use that skill to find employment when released.

Nowlan was sentenced to three years jail and with the time already spent in jail was given immediate parole.

Sela, who remains on bail, will now be sentenced in May.