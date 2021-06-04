Robber back behind bars after hitting ‘soft target’

A man who committed another offence of armed robbery only seven months after being released from jail is back behind bars this week.

ONLY months after being released from jail for armed robbery, Hayden Milsom repeated the same offence at a service station.

An Ipswich court this week heard Milsom had no money, so he held up the business with a knife and gained several dozens of packets of cigarettes.

Milsom’s worrying crimes against ‘soft targets’ were detailed when he went before Ipswich District Court for sentence on the new armed robbery charge, and for breaching the probation order imposed as part of his earlier sentence.

Brought from jail to the courtroom and with his parents watching on, Hayden Blake Milsom, 23, pleaded guilty to committing robbery when armed with a knife at West Ipswich on June 27, 2020.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Robinson said Milsom was sentenced by Ipswich Judge Dennis Lynch QC in December 2019 when he was convicted of a previous armed robbery at a service station.

“It was very similar. He asked for cigarettes then presented a knife and made demands,” Ms Robinson said.

She said he was sentenced for that offence to 137 days in jail (that he had already served at the time of sentence) and to a two-year supervised probation order.

“Almost seven months later he committed this offence. He has reoffended twice,” she said.

“He entered a West Ipswich service station and requested cigarettes. Presented the knife and demanded cigarettes which was acceded to.

“He was arrested nearby.”

Ms Robinson said Milsom had spent 339 days back in jail that could be declared as time already served.

“He is only 23 but his criminal history is becoming worrisome. His prior conviction for armed robbery should be treated as being an aggravating feature,” Ms Robinson said.

“A sentence is needed to deter others. Service stations are vulnerable targets.”

Defence barrister Sarah Cartledge said Milsom’s offending was consistent with someone battling an addiction.

“He kicked the addiction while in custody but he turned to alcohol,” Ms Cartledge said.

“He was struggling with alcohol and there was conflict at home.

“He set himself up to fail by not engaging with the underlying issues.”

Chief Judge Brian Devereaux read more Crown facts onto the public record.

He said the service station shop robbery took place at 7.30pm when Milsom walked into the store and requested cigarettes.

“You then demanded all of the packets. You held a knife up and pointed it at him (shop attendant) while he put cigarettes into a bag,” Chief Judge Devereaux said.

“Thirty-five packets of cigarettes were taken. It yielded almost $1400.

“Six months before that you were placed on a probation order having served 137 days in custody.

“The offence is dangerous. People who work in shops and service stations, particularly at night, deserve protection when trying to make a living.”

Chief Judge Devereaux said a sentence must deter him and others who might think such shops are “easy game” when they want something.

Milsom was sentenced to three years jail and will be released on parole on August 1. He will then be on supervised parole for 34 months.

Chief Judge Devereaux found the breach of the previous probation order proven but the court would take no further action given the penalties already imposed.