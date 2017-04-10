Robber armed with scissors offended to pay drug debt

ARMED with scissors and high from a lunch-time methamphetamine hit, an Ipswich teenager robbed two children working at a convenience store.

Nathan James Taylor Cook, 18, later told police the $500 he snatched was used to pay a drug debt and buy more drugs.

It happened in January last year when Cook smoked some drugs at lunchtime, stole a colleague's car and within hours, set to work on his crime spree.

He stole some cigarettes at 1.30pm then at 7.20pm and with an 'amateurish' attempt to conceal his identity, he robbed the convenience store workers of $500.

He later told police "he would not have committed the crime spree but for the methamphetamine”.

Cook pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court on Friday to six offences including stealing, armed robbery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He was sentenced to three years imprisonment with immediate parole.