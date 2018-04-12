Roar captain takes on new golf role

Brisbane Roar captain Matt Mackay chases a loose ball during the Round 10 A-League match between Brisbane Roar and Wellington Phoenix in Cairns.

BRISBANE Roar captain Matt McKay is excited to be named as a new ambassador of the Brookwater Golf and Country Club.

"I was approached by the club about the opportunity to become an ambassador,” Mr McKay said.

"I had played the course before and knew it's qualities and prestige so it was a very easy conversation.

"For me it is the best course I have played in Queensland. And I have played a lot of courses. Every hole has its own unique challenges.”

Brookwater Golf and Country Club Business Development Manager Mick Burrill said it was still "early days” of the agreement with Mr McKay but the deal was a "huge win” moving forward.

"We are obviously all delighted at Brookwater to have such an Inspirational Leader like Matt on board. He is a role model for every Australian sporting professional, and we look forward to working closely with him on future events,” Mr Burrill said.

Mr McKay joins the ranks of Ash Barty, Richard Champion, and Alastair Lynch as ambassadors for the club.

"As an ambassador I want more people to recognise the world class golf course they have on their doorstep,” Mr McKay said.

"Brookwater caters for every golfer and I want them all to have an opportunity to test themselves. The facilities and staff make the whole experience so enjoyable.”

Mr McKay said he plays golf but not very well.

"My favourite club would be my 3 wood and my 8 iron. Least favourite definitely the putter.

"I find golf helps my game. It keeps me fit in the off season and mentally it refreshes me if I play well.”

The news comes as Brookwater has retained its ranking as number one public access golf course in Queensland, ranked by Golf Digest.

Mr Burril said Brookwater was delighted to be top of the leader board when it comes to quality and player experience.

"We have held this ranking for a number of years now and strive to maintain and increase our spot in the national rankings.

"The uniquely designed masterpiece by Greg Norman and his team is what separates us from the rest.

"However, people found it a little too challenging so we recently decided to make the course more playable for the average golfer, spending over $1.5M in the last couple of years, we are now finding that people are loving Brookwater even more than ever.

"We have increased every green size by 10-15 percent, softened the bunkers, cleared out some of the deep/long bush, chopped down some of the large trees and increased the landing areas on the fairways.

"The greens are now coming back to their former glory days and the team are working tirelessly to keep this hidden gem at the top of every golfers wish list.

"We will remain top of the leaderboard in Queensland by continuing to provide the Brookwater Experience if you would like to know exactly what that feels, book yourself in for a round now and find out for yourself!”

For all enquiries into corporate or social golf days, please contact Mick Burrill via email sales@brookwatergolf.com or mobile 0433182449.