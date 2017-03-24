Roaming dog complaints down, council says

GO HOME LADS: Roaming dog complaints are falling in Ipswich due to a targeted effort under the council's Health and Amenity Plan.

MORE Ipswich dogs are staying at home after new statistics revealed roaming dog complaints fell 13 per cent in the last six months of 2016.

Who let the dogs out? It is a question council officers have been asking less residents as a result of the success of its Health and Amenity Plan.

There were 1608 roaming dog complaints in 2016, with the council's health and community safety committee chairwoman Cr Sheila Ireland noting the 13% reduction between July and December.

Those figures were revealed in the Health and Amenity Plan six monthly report.

Cr Ireland said that was due to the success of inspection programs and "a higher visible presence through response to community requests".

Cr Ireland said the focus was on reducing resolution time for barking dog complaints by encouraging dog owners to engage in education and training earlier in the process.

"If someone tells us there is a roaming dog next door we will go out and see whether the dog is registered and inspect their fencing," she said.

"I think all the work the department is doing is paying off.

"We want to return our dogs to their owners so it is also important that they are microchipped.

"If a dog gets out and has its registration tag on, the people who find it can ring us and we can check the number and ring the owner of the dog.

"It is important for us to keep dogs out of the pound so people aren't paying the fee and can be returned to their owners much sooner."

Cr Ireland said microchipping was a compulsory identification requirement for dog and cat owners, under the Animal Management (Cats and Dogs) Act 2008, for all dogs and cats over the age of 12 weeks.

She said it was an offence under the Act to supply a cat or dog in Queensland without a microchip - including dogs for sale, given away, or rehomed through any means.

"Microchipping is an excellent way to help your dog find its way home if lost, but it is also important to keep your details up to date," Cr Ireland said.

The council received for the 2016 calendar year totalled 1134.

