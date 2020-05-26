Roadworks: Where to expect delays this week

UNEXPECTED roadworks are the bane of any traveller’s existence, causing delays and frustration, so it is important to know where works are taking place.

With more cars getting out on the roads as restrictions relax, here are the roadworks projects happening in the region right now.

Esk-Hampton Road

From May 25 to May 29, travellers on Esk-Hampton Road should expect delays due to lane closures.

The works are taking place between Perseverance Hall Road and the New England Highway, from 6am to 6pm, with speeds reduced to 80km per hour during the night.

Murphys Creek Road

Drivers along Murphys Creek Road are advised of footpath construction work taking place between Jack Court and Thursa Street.

Delays are not expected at this time, but drivers are asked to exercise caution.

The works are taking place on weekdays between 7am and 4pm, and are expected to be complete by June 19.

Warrego Highway

As one of the state’s busiest motorways, it should come as no surprise that significant works are taking place throughout the length of the Warrego Highway.

Drivers should be aware of potholes and uneven surfaces near Oakey and Kingsthorpe, drainage works at Charlton, and other works further along the highway in both directions.

More information on current and upcoming works can be found on the Queensland Traffic website.