Roadworks to make crossing safer for pedestrians

A MAJOR road linking Greenbank to Springfield will be under construction for most of January.

A pedestrian refuge will be moved from the bottom of the Springfield-Greenbank Arterial closer to the top of the hill where the road crosses Sinnathamby Boulevard.

The relocation comes after concerns raised by residents regarding the danger of crossing the current pedestrian refuge and Councillor David Morrison said the move would undoubtedly increase safety for pedestrians frequently passing through the area.

"We're moving the pedestrian refuge crossing area as it's currently very close to the roundabout near Main Street going into Orion, so moving it will make it safer for people to cross," Cr Morrison said.

"Roundabouts are great for slowing traffic, but are a nightmare for pedestrians, so the further we can move it away from there the better, especially for mums with prams walking from Springfield Lakes to Orion."

Removal and replacement of the pedestrian refuge will take place on Springfield-Greenbank Arterial from January 8-25, 2018.